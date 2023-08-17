ADVERTISEMENT

Four women seeking alms with babies rescued, handed over to children’s home in Tiruchi

August 17, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The women and children were found at the Amma Mandapam area in Srirangam on August 16, 2023, the police said

The Hindu Bureau

A joint team comprising personnel of the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit of the Tiruchi City Police and the Child Welfare Committee rescued four women, who, along with their babies, were found seeking alms in the Amma Mandapam area in Srirangam on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. 

The team found the four women and children while conducting checks at Amma Mandapam.  The children were in the age group one to three years. The team handed the women and children over to a children’s home near the Chathiram bus stand in the city.

An inquiry found that the four women were from Nagamangalam village near Tiruchi and that the babies belonged to them, a police press release said.

