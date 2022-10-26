Four women die as a car collides with another car on national highway

Four women died in a road accident involving two cars on the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway in Thuvarankurichi police station limits on Wednesday. The fatal accident occurred in the evening near the Sevanthampatti diversion road. The drivers of both vehicles, besides a seven-year-old boy and a 65-year-old man, were injured.

Police sources said a car was proceeding towards Tiruchi from Rajapalayam with occupants that included three women when one of the tyres was suspected to have burst.

The driver of the car apparently lost control and the vehicle went over the centre median and collided with another car that was proceeding towards Madurai from Tiruchi, causing the death of four women.

Police gave the names of the deceased as T. Mangaiyarkarasi (64), R. Pooja (20), S. Ranjana (20) and R. Padma (60). While Mangaiyarkarasi, Pooja and Ranjana were occupants of the car that was on its way to Tiruchi from Rajapalayam, Padma was an occupant of the car that was on its way towards Madurai.

The injured have been admitted as inpatients at the Government Hospital in Manapparai. S. Thangasamy, the driver of the car that was on its way to Tiruchi from Rajapalayam, has been named as the accused. The Thuvarankurichi police have registered a case.