Four triage centres come up in Tiruchi

Each clinic will have a doctor, a nurse and basic instruments for screening

The Tiruchi City Corporation has set up four triage centres in different places in the city to streamline the hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.

They have been established at a government school in K.K. Nagar, Mini Clinic in Thennur, ward office in Ariyamangalam and the Corporation Urdu School in Srirangam zone. Each clinic will have a doctor, a nurse and basic instruments for screening.

The triage centres deal only with those have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

The triage centres have been set up to overcome certain issues faced in the first two waves of the pandemic. During the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, the health authorities ran round-the-clock ambulance services to transport patients, who tested positive for the virus, to the government hospitals. The ambulances visited doorsteps of patients, who showed reluctance in admitting themselves to the hospitals. During the second wave of COVID-19 virus in 2021, which was more virulent than in 2021, hospitals, both government and private, were flooded with the patients as they themselves got admitted to the hospitals. It caused mayhem in hospital management.

To address many such issues in the current wave, the civic body has come up with triage centres.

Patients, who test positive, will have to visit the neighbouring triage centre for consultation.

The doctor and the paramedical staff members will screen the patients condition. Besides it, the doctors will ascertain whether the patients require hospitalisation or home isolation. Based on the condition of the patients, the doctors will take a call on hospitalisation.

“Triage centres virtually act as guiding centres for COVID-19 patients, many of whom do not require hospitalisation. While we recommend home isolation for the asymptomatic and those who received two doses of vaccination, we send patients with mild symptoms to COVID Care Centres,” says.Dr A. Mohamed Hakkim, Vaccination Coordinator, Tiruchi Corporation. Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman said patients with comorbidities and severe symptoms were being referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Memorial Hospital.

Similarly, patients, who live in small houses with poor sanitary facilities, have been directed to get admission at the COVID Care Centres.

He said that if the COVID cases continued to rise in Tiruchi. more triage centres would be set up.