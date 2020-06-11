Four Tiruchi colleges move up the ladder

11 June 2020 20:53 IST

Four arts and science colleges from Tiruchi district have made it again into the first 100 institutions in the category of Colleges in the India Rankings 2020 under the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

They have moved higher up the ladder this time with improved performances.

The ranking of St. Joseph’s College has gone up from 39 to 31, and the score under six parameters: Teaching Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception, has improved from 54.70 to 58.31.

Advertising

Advertising

Bishop Heber College has improved its position from 44th rank last time to 39 this year. The score went up to 56.65 from 53.89 last year.

Jamal Mohamed College has been ranked 54th this time from 59 last year. The college improved its score from 52.27 last year to 54.53 this time.

Holy Cross College has improved its position substantially from 85 last year to 66th rank this time. The college's score under the six parameters was 53.27 this year, compared to 50.17 last time.