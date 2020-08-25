Four thoroughfares in Tiruchi to get separate lanes for two-wheelers

TIRUCHI

25 August 2020

The roads have been identified on the basis of density of vehicular movement, say traffic police

The city police have identified four busy thoroughfares where it has proposed to earmark separate lanes for two-wheelers soon.

The two-wheeler lanes will come up along stretches from Head Post Office to MGR statue, covering the whole of Bharathidasan Salai, Head Post Office to Tiruchi railway junction, MGR statue to Uzhavar Sandhai, and MGR statue to Periyamilaguparai via District Collectorate.

The police will rope in the Corporation to draw markings on the roads to indicate the separate track.

To begin with, they will take up the stretch from Head Post Office to MGR statue near Cantonment, which is one of the busiest in the city, say sources.

The markings on either side of the road from Head Post Office to MGR statue will be done using reflective paint to ensure visibility at night, say senior police officers.

As the entire stretch is dotted with business and commercial establishments, reasonable parking space will be provided and the markings done accordingly. Symbols of two-wheelers will be painted on the lane.

The painting work is expected to begin soon, say police sources.

“The initiative is to ascertain how it works and make further improvements,” says Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

The city police will also conduct a study on other wider roads falling within its jurisdiction for the purpose, according to him.

Traffic police sources say the four thoroughfares have been identified initially as they witness heavy density of vehicular traffic. Two-wheeler movements have witnessed a sharp rise over the years within the city limits on the existing road space.

Accident data

The idea of creating a separate track for two-wheelers emerged after the city police found that two-wheelers nearly accounted for a vast majority of accidents reported within the city limits, which comprises 14 law and order police stations and Traffic Investigation Wing (North) and Traffic Investigation Wing (South).