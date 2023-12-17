Four test positive for H1N1 in Tiruvarur

December 17, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Four patients admitted in the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital with high fever have tested positive for H1N1 virus.

Meanwhile, another person, who tested positive for a novel coronavirus infection, has been transferred to the Tiruvarur hospital from the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Mannargudi.

According to sources, 35 patients with high fever were treated at the government medical college hospital here in the last few days and four of them tested positive for swine flu. Stating that their condition was improving, sources said that the COVID-19 patient transferred from Mannargudi too was responding well to the treatment.

