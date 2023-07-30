ADVERTISEMENT

Four surrender to police in Thottiyam on murder charge

July 30, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons accused of murdereing a 22-year-old man surrendered before Thottiyam police in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

According to police, M. Krishnamurthy, 22, a native of Karuppampalayam and an accused in a murder case registered at Kattuputhur police station, went missing on July 21 when he came to appear before Thottiyam Court.

Based on a complaint from his wife K. Gopika, the police registered a missing case. During the investigation, four suspects S. Srinath, P. Karthik, R. Saravanan, and P. Gopalakrishnan confessed to the police that they kidnapped Krishnamurthy and handed him over to a six-member gang. The police arrested the four persons and remanded them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile on Sunday four persons of the six member gang surrendered at Thottiyam police station.

Police sources said M. Ravivarman and M. Hemalatha, brother and mother of complainant Gopika along with N. Dinesh, R. Pappathi took Krishnamurthy in a four-wheeler and murdered him. They threw his dead body in the Cauvery River near Grand Anaicut.

The reason behind the murder was said to be a dispute among family members over Gopika’s marriage with Krishnamurthy, who were related as brother and sister, police sources said.

The Thottiyam police on Sunday altered the missing case into a murder case and arrested them. Police are also searching for two other absconding persons in the murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US