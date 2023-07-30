Four surrender to police in Thottiyam on murder charge

July 30, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Four persons accused of murdereing a 22-year-old man surrendered before Thottiyam police in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

According to police, M. Krishnamurthy, 22, a native of Karuppampalayam and an accused in a murder case registered at Kattuputhur police station, went missing on July 21 when he came to appear before Thottiyam Court.

Based on a complaint from his wife K. Gopika, the police registered a missing case. During the investigation, four suspects S. Srinath, P. Karthik, R. Saravanan, and P. Gopalakrishnan confessed to the police that they kidnapped Krishnamurthy and handed him over to a six-member gang. The police arrested the four persons and remanded them.

Meanwhile on Sunday four persons of the six member gang surrendered at Thottiyam police station.

Police sources said M. Ravivarman and M. Hemalatha, brother and mother of complainant Gopika along with N. Dinesh, R. Pappathi took Krishnamurthy in a four-wheeler and murdered him. They threw his dead body in the Cauvery River near Grand Anaicut.

The reason behind the murder was said to be a dispute among family members over Gopika’s marriage with Krishnamurthy, who were related as brother and sister, police sources said.

The Thottiyam police on Sunday altered the missing case into a murder case and arrested them. Police are also searching for two other absconding persons in the murder.

