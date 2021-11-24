Four students to fly to Dubai

PUDUKOTTAI

24 November 2021 23:01 IST

Four government school students of the district who excelled in the State-level online quiz competition are to be taken on a five-day tour to Dubai soon.

S. Sivasankar of Government High School, Tirunalur (South), S. Kokila Sri of Government High School, S. Kulavaipatti and V. Tirupathi and S. Dhanaraj of Yennai Adi Dravidar Welfare Government High School took part in the online quiz contest conducted by the School Education Department.

