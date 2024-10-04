ADVERTISEMENT

Four shops and an advocate’s office sealed in Musiri

Published - October 04, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four shops and an office of an advocate, where banned tobacco products were allegedly stocked for sales, were sealed by Food Safety officials in Musiri in Tiruchi district on Friday.

The action came after an inspection by a team of Food Safety officials, led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. The inspection targeted Kaikatti Road and surrounding areas, where officials identified several locations involved in the sale of prohibited gutka and tobacco items.

A total of 1.215 kg of banned substances were seized and fines were imposed. The case details were subsequently reported to Musiri Police Station for further action.

Additionally, during the inspection, officials discovered that S. Senthil Kumar, owner of Senthil Snacks in Anna Nesavalar Colony, was using decayed vegetables to produce samosas for wholesale distribution. Approximately 150 kg of spoiled vegetables were confiscated and destroyed, and the samosa production facility was temporarily sealed to prevent further sales.

