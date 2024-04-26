GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of police head constable

April 26, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mayiladuthurai District Sessions Court has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment on the charge of murdering a police head constable in 2012.

The crime was committed when the police chased four persons smuggling liquor in a car in the Aanaikaran Sathiram police station limits. Head constable Ravichandran, 45, riding a two-wheeler, intercepted a car near the Koppiyam Arikkartti area. The accused ran over Ravichandran and sped away. Ravichandran sustained severe injuries and died in a private hospital in Chennai.

The police arrested Kalaiselvan, 54, Karunakaran, 52, Shankar, 44, and Ramamurthy, 44, on murder charge. Prior to the arrests, Selvakumar, 40, and Selvam, 42, had surrendered posing as Karunakaran and Kalaiselvan.

District and Sessions Judge R. Vijayakumari, who heard the case, convicted and sentenced the four main accused to life imprisonment. Selvakumar and Selvam were sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Tiruchi / crime / murder

