Four retail outlets asked to down shutters

Tiruchi

19 March 2020 22:15 IST

Four big retail outlets, categorised as ‘shopping malls’ in the city, have been asked to close with immediate effect till further orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that Reliance retail marts on Reynolds Road and Kattur, Femina Shopping Mall near Central Bus Stand and D-mart on Tiruchi-Chennai Highway have been asked to down shutters temporarily.

It was mainly to contain the spread of the virus.

The management of the shopping malls have been asked to comply with the order.

The Corporation officials would closely monitor and if the shopping malls failed to comply the order, suitable action would be taken against them.

However, Mr. Sivarasu said that there was no bar for them to sell essential commodities if they had separate wing for grocery and vegetable items.

He said three textile showrooms, a stainless steel vessels showroom and a few jewellery showrooms in the city have been identified as crowded.

They would also be asked to shut down temporarily.