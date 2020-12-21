Four railway stations get security system under Nirbhaya Fund

A surveillance camera placed at the entrance of Mayiladuthurai junction.

21 December 2020 23:49 IST

Cameras installed at Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam

A surveillance cameras-based monitoring system will be soon be in place at four more important railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division.

Over 150 cameras have been installed at Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam stations by the railway administration to serve as manpower multiplier in enhancing security and surveillance.

The cameras, connected to monitors established at the four stations for RPF personnel to keep round-the-clock vigil, are ready for commissioning. Villupuram and Thanjavur have 40 each, Mayiladuthurai junction 41 and Kumbakonam 30.

The cameras have been installed at the entrance, platforms, passenger and circulating areas and reservation centres, after RPF and railway officials of the Signal and Telecommunication department conducted joint inspection at the four stations and identified the vantage locations.

The Internet Protocol cameras have been installed to enhance security and surveillance at the four stations, which are major ones in the rilway division, says a senior RPF officer.

The system has been installed under Nirbhaya Fund and will serve as a manpower multiplier in enhancing security and surveillance.

The cameras have a 30-day backup facility that will enable RPF, which is vested with the responsibility of ensuring security at railway stations and on board trains, to examine footage to identify criminals committing crimes on the premises and in the vicinity. They can be utilised by any security agency for investigation, the officer further said.

With more number of special trains being operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, RPF of Tiruchi Division has been deploying train escort teams on board express trains when they pass through the jurisdiction of Tiruchi division. Train escort parties are being deployed every day in 17 to 20 express trains that are being run only with reserved coaches on the mainline section, chord line section and other stretches falling under the division.