Four railway station under Tiruchi division to have foundation stones laid by PM Modi, virtually, on August 6

The stations are: Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry and Thanjavur; they have all been upgraded with a host of passenger-friendly amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

August 04, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Thanjavur railway station. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, virtually, on August 6, for major upgradations to 500 stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This includes Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Thanjavur and Puducherry under the Tiruchi Railway Division, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists in Tiruchi, Mr. Anbalagan said the Tiruchi Railway Division will put in place a host of new passenger-friendly amenities and upgrade existing facilities at 15 railway stations, falling under its limits, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Improvements to the circulating area, facade, waiting areas, landscaping, provision of signages, improvements to platforms and platform shelters, better illumination and installation of CCTV cameras are among the host of improvements planned at these stations under the new scheme, he said.

The new facilities are expected to be in place in the nest six to seven months at these stations, Mr. Anbalagan said, adding that Puducherry station alone would be redeveloped at a cost of ₹93 crore. Tenders have been awarded for carrying out the work at these stations, Mr. Anbalagan further said.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, conceptualised by the Ministry of Railways, aims to introduce new amenities for passengers as well as upgrading and replacing existing amenities on a continuous basis at railway stations.

