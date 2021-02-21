Four railway station get video surveillance system

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday dedicated to the nation video surveillance system at Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Villupuram railway stations through video conference from New Delhi.
Surveillance cameras have been installed in these stations that come under Tiruchi railway division to serve as a manpower multiplier even while facilitating round-the-clock surveillance.
Forty cameras each have been installed in Villupuram and Thanjavur junctions, 41 in Mayiladuthurai junction and 30 in Kumbakonam station. They have been installed at the entry points, foyers, platforms, circulating area and passenger reservation centres and connected to the monitors in each station. Railway Protection Force personnel will monitor movements from a separate room provided at these stations.
The internet protocol cameras have been installed under Nirbhaya Fund and have a backup facility. The RPF personnel, using the video footage, can identify those involved in crimes in railway stations and its vicinity. Mr. Goyal also commissioned an escalator at Thanjavur junction.
