Four Pudukkottai fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Neduntheevu on Wednesday.

The fishermen had ventured into sea from Kottaipattinam fishing jetty in a mechanised boat earlier in the day. The arrested fishermen were identified as N. Dinesh, 35, N. Murali, 32, V. Selvam, 40, all from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district, and Viswananthan, 40, from Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district. They were apprehended on the charge of trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the fishermen, confiscated their boat and took them to Kankesanthurai Naval Base in Sri Lanka, official sources said.

