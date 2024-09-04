ADVERTISEMENT

Four Pudukkottai fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Published - September 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Neduntheevu on Wednesday.

The fishermen had ventured into sea from Kottaipattinam fishing jetty in a mechanised boat earlier in the day. The arrested fishermen were identified as N. Dinesh, 35, N. Murali, 32, V. Selvam, 40, all from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district, and Viswananthan, 40, from Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district. They were apprehended on the charge of trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the fishermen, confiscated their boat and took them to Kankesanthurai Naval Base in Sri Lanka, official sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US