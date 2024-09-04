GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four Pudukkottai fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Published - September 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Neduntheevu on Wednesday.

The fishermen had ventured into sea from Kottaipattinam fishing jetty in a mechanised boat earlier in the day. The arrested fishermen were identified as N. Dinesh, 35, N. Murali, 32, V. Selvam, 40, all from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district, and Viswananthan, 40, from Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district. They were apprehended on the charge of trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the fishermen, confiscated their boat and took them to Kankesanthurai Naval Base in Sri Lanka, official sources said.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.