Four priests die as car rams lorry near Thirumanur

May 07, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Four persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed a stationary lorry at Elakurichipirivu on Ariyalur-Thanjavur highway on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the victims were returning to Thanjavur after attending a temple ceremony in Perambalur. The car was crushed completely in the impact of hitting the lorry laden with blue metal. All the four occupants of the car were killed on the spot. Their names were given as G. Eswaran, 24, B. Buvaneshkrishnasamy, 19, D. Selva, 17, of Melaveethi in Thanjavur, and V. Shanmugam, 28, of Karanthattangudi. All of them were priests. The bodies were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur for postmortem.

S. Selvaraj, Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, visited the accident spot and conducted an inquiry. The Thirumanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

