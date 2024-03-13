GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four police inspectors transferred to different stations within Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Police Commissioner issued an order to this effect on March 12, and directed the inspectors to report at their new stations at the earliest

March 13, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini issued an order on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for the transfer and posting of four Inspectors within the city limits.

This includes Inspector S. Sivaraman who served at Fort Police Station (Law and Order), who has been posted to Gandhi Market (Crime; Inspector S. Vijayalakshmi, who served in Gandhi Market (Crime) has been posted to Ariyamangalam (Crime); S. Vinodthini who served in Ariyamangalam (Crime) is now posted to City Crime Branch 1, and M Periyasamy who served in City Crime Branch 1 has been posted to Fort (Law and Order).

The order also directed the inspectors to report to their new stations at the earliest.

