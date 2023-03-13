Four persons booked for cheating man of ₹26.5 lakh

March 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police registered a case against four persons on the charge of cheating by getting money from a man with a promise to deliver property on Saturday.

According to the police, V. Murugesan, 51, a native of Thuraiyur, settled a deal of ₹31,50,000 to purchase a house and shop from M. Dhanabal, 60, who also hails from the same area. Murugesan paid ₹26,50,000 to Dhanabal and promised to pay the remaining amount after completing the registration of the property in his name.

Meanwhile, Dhanabal allegedly delayed the process of registration. When Murugesan inquired at the Sub-Registrar office, he came to know that Dhanabal had cheated and sold the property to another person from Perambalur district. He lodged a complaint with Thuraiyur police on Saturday.

The police booked Dhanabal and his family members, Pushpalatha, Saranya, and Iswaryalakshmi under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.