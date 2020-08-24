Four of family found dead near Pattukottai

Four persons of a family — two women, a girl and an infant — were found dead at their house in Valavanpuram near Pattukottai on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the owner of the house in which the deceased were tenants called police after there were no signs of the quartet. Further, their two pet dogs too were not to be seen on the premises.

A Pattukotai police team rushed to the house and broke open the front door. A four-year-old girl and an eight-month-old baby lay dead on the floor along with the two dogs. The bodies of two women aged 50 and 24 were found inside.

Initial inquiry showed that the family moved from Mannargudi to Pattukottai town in January. The younger woman gave birth to her second child in Pattukottai. Subsequently, they moved to Valavanpuram where they ended their life, police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.