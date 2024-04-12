ADVERTISEMENT

Four of family found dead in Ariyalur

April 12, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons of a family were found dead at Valavaneri near Meensuriti on Friday in Ariyalur district. The deceased were identified as Banumathi and her children Prasanth, 8, Sathvik, 2, and Sathvika 2. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It is suspected that Banumathi killed her children before ending her life three days ago. Since no one from the house came out for three days, the neighbours alerted the police who broke open the door. The three bodies were sent to the Government Hospital here for postmortem. 

Banumathi’s husband is in Saudi Arabia. The Meensuriti police have registered a case and are investigating. 

(Those who are in emotional distress can contact the State health department helpline 104 or Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre-044-24640050 )

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US