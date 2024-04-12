GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four of family found dead in Ariyalur

April 12, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons of a family were found dead at Valavaneri near Meensuriti on Friday in Ariyalur district. The deceased were identified as Banumathi and her children Prasanth, 8, Sathvik, 2, and Sathvika 2. 

It is suspected that Banumathi killed her children before ending her life three days ago. Since no one from the house came out for three days, the neighbours alerted the police who broke open the door. The three bodies were sent to the Government Hospital here for postmortem. 

Banumathi’s husband is in Saudi Arabia. The Meensuriti police have registered a case and are investigating. 

(Those who are in emotional distress can contact the State health department helpline 104 or Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre-044-24640050 )

