Four of family die as car rams roadside tree

18 June 2021 19:53 IST

TIRUCHI

Four members of a family died in a road accident and four others were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree in neighbouring Ariyalur district on Friday.

The fatal accident occurred in the afternoon on the Perambalur - Manamadurai national highway at Sathamangalam in Ariyalur district. Police identified the deceased as C. Ramamurthy (60), his two daughters A. Nagavalli (23), S. Nagalakshmi (21) and one-year-old granddaughter S. Rithika. Among those injured were Ramamurthy's wife Mohana and two children aged five years and one-and-a-half years, besides the car driver Shankar.

Police said Ramamurthy who resided at Korukkupet in Chennai had come to Ariyalur to meet his daughters. The family was on their way in the car to Vetriyur where Ramamurthy is said to be constructing a house when the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control and rammed a roadside tree. While Ramamurthy and Nagavalli died on the spot, Nagalakshmi and Rithika died later. The Keelapalur Police are investigating.