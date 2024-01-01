Four of a family killed as house ceiling collapses on them in Tiruchi

January 01, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - TIRUCHI

Four persons of a family were crushed to death when a portion of the ceiling of a house collapsed in Keezha Ambikapuram near Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi, early on Monday, January 1, 2024.

According to police sources, C. Marimuthu, 48, an autorickshaw driver had been residing at the house owned by him on Gandhi Street in Ward 36 in Tiruchi City. The house was built in 1972. Leaving his family at home, Marimuthu had gone to Chennai to attend a condolence meeting. Early on Monday morning, a portion of the ceiling of his house collapsed. Marimuthu’s family members, who were sleeping in the hall, were crushed to death. They were identified as C. Shanthi, 75, M. Vijayalakshmi, 45, M. Pradeepa, 12, and M. Harini, 10, said police sources.

Neighbours came to know about the incident only around 7 a.m. and alerted the Ariyamangalam police. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot around 8 a.m. and retrieved the bodies and took them to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for postmortem examinations.

The Ariyamangalam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.