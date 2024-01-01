GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four of a family killed as house ceiling collapses on them in Tiruchi

The four were identified as family members of an autorickshaw driver, C. Marimuthu, who was not in town at the time of the incident

January 01, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The old residential building on Gandhi Salai, Keezha Ambikapuram near Tiruchi, where a portion of the ceiling collapsed leading to the death of four persons

The old residential building on Gandhi Salai, Keezha Ambikapuram near Tiruchi, where a portion of the ceiling collapsed leading to the death of four persons | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Four persons of a family were crushed to death when a portion of the ceiling of a house collapsed in Keezha Ambikapuram near Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi, early on Monday, January 1, 2024.

According to police sources, C. Marimuthu, 48, an autorickshaw driver had been residing at the house owned by him on Gandhi Street in Ward 36 in Tiruchi City. The house was built in 1972. Leaving his family at home, Marimuthu had gone to Chennai to attend a condolence meeting. Early on Monday morning, a portion of the ceiling of his house collapsed. Marimuthu’s family members, who were sleeping in the hall, were crushed to death. They were identified as C. Shanthi, 75, M. Vijayalakshmi, 45, M. Pradeepa, 12, and M. Harini, 10, said police sources.

Neighbours came to know about the incident only around 7 a.m. and alerted the Ariyamangalam police. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot around 8 a.m. and retrieved the bodies and took them to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for postmortem examinations.

The Ariyamangalam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / accident (general) / death / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.