Four of a family die as lorry rams car on national highway in Perambalur

5-year-old boy escapes with injuries and is undergoing treatment

5-year-old boy escapes with injuries and is undergoing treatment

Four members of a family died after a lorry rammed the car in which they were all travelling on the Tiruchi-Chennai national highway in the district in the early hours of Monday. A five-year-old boy escaped with injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred near Thirumandhurai toll plaza.

The police identified the deceased as R. Muniappan,48, his wife M. Kalaivani, 35, daughter M. Harini, 12, and his mother R. Palaniammal, 68. All died on the spot. Muniappan’s son Karmukilan escaped with injury and was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Perambalur. The victims were from Sirkazhi.

Police sources said Muniappan was driving the car towards Sirkazhi from Karur and had apparently slowed down the vehicle while it was approaching the toll plaza at Thirumandhurai. A lorry transporting limestone from Thoothukudi to Parangipettai near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district rammed the car from behind. In the impact of the collision, the car hit a freight vehicle that was proceeding ahead.

The car suffered heavy damage. Police sources suspect that the lorry driver would have dozed off losing control of the vehicle. Its driver S. Perumal, 42, has been arrested. The Mangalamedu police have registered a case.