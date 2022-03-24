Four new COVID-19 cases in central region

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no new cases in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruvarur.

No fatalities were reported in the central districts on Thursday.

Thanjavur had two new infections, while Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts reported one new case each.

Thanjavur district had the highest number of active cases, with 20 patients undergoing treatment, in hospital and at home. Tiruchi had eight active cases, while Pudukottai had one active case.

There were no active cases in the remaining districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruvarur.