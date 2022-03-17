Tiruchirapalli

Four new cases in Thanjavur

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district on Thursday, while the rest of the delta districts — Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi — had no fresh cases, as per data recorded by the State Health Department.

No fatalities were reported in the central districts on Thursday.


