Four new cases in Thanjavur

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district on Thursday, while the rest of the delta districts — Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi — had no fresh cases, as per data recorded by the State Health Department.

No fatalities were reported in the central districts on Thursday.