Four new cases in central region

Four persons, one each in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur and Tiruvarur, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Eight persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Thursday. There were four active cases in Thanjavur, three each in Pudukottai and Tiruvarur, and one in Perambalur.