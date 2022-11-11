Four new cases in central districts

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

Two new infections were reported in Ariyalur district, while Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi reported one fresh case each.

Of the 58 active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital, Tiruchi had the highest number, with 15 such cases. Ariyalur and Nagapattinam had eight active cases each, while Perambalur and Thanjavur districts had six each.

Five active cases were reported in Pudukottai and four in Tiruvarur. Karur and Mayiladuthrai had the lowest number, with three cases each.