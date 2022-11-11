Four new cases in central districts

TIRUCHI
November 11, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

Two new infections were reported in Ariyalur district, while Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi reported one fresh case each.

Of the 58 active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital, Tiruchi had the highest number, with 15 such cases. Ariyalur and Nagapattinam had eight active cases each, while Perambalur and Thanjavur districts had six each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Five active cases were reported in Pudukottai and four in Tiruvarur. Karur and Mayiladuthrai had the lowest number, with three cases each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app