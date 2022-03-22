Four new cases in central districts

Four persons, three in Thanjavur district and one in Tiruchi, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by State Health Department. There were no fresh infections in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

No fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

Of the number of patients undergoing treatment in hospital and at home, Thanjavur had the highest, with 21 active cases. Tiruchi district had eight active cases, while Nagapattinam had two.

There were no active cases in the remaining districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.