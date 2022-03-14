Four new cases in central districts
Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday. No new cases were reported in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruchi, according to data compiled by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities on Monday.
Thanjavur district reported two new cases. Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts each had one new infection.
