Four Nagapattinam fishermen attacked mid-sea, robbed of their belongings

October 07, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Coastal Security Group Inspector K. Jothi Muthuramalingam said the fishermen were admitted to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

A group of three unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans who spoke in Tamil, came in a fibre boat and intercepted Nagapattinam fishermen’s vessel. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Four fishermen of Nagapattinam district were allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified persons while they were fishing mid-sea and robbed of their belongings on Friday night.

Coastal Security Group sources said A. Manian, 57, M. Velmurugan, 27, C. Sathiyaraj, 32, all natives of Vellapallam near Vedaranyam, and G. Kodilingam, 53, a native of Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam had set sail on board a fibreglass boat, bearing a registration number IND TN 06 MO 6860, from Vellapallam village on Friday afternoon.

When they were fishing about 15 nautical miles east off Kodiyakarai coast around 8.30 p.m. on Friday, a group of three unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans who spoke in Tamil, came in a fibre boat and intercepted their vessel.

Two of them boarded the boat of the Nagapattinam fishermen and allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons and took away about 600 kg of fishing nets, a walkie-talkie set, a Global Positioning System gadget, cooking utensils and valuables from them. Manian and Kodilingam sustained cut injuries on their hands and legs.

Coastal Security Group Inspector K. Jothi Muthuramalingam said the fishermen, who returned to the shore at Vellapallam on Saturday morning, were admitted to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital. The Vedaranyam Marine Police have registered a case.

CONNECT WITH US