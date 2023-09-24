Four Nagapattinam fishermen attacked mid-sea, robbed of their belongings

September 24, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Four fishermen of Nagapattinam district were allegedly attacked by unidentified persons while they were fishing in the sea on Saturday night and robbed of their gadgets and fish they had caught. The injured fishermen identified as Pradeep (34), Prakash (32), Praveen (30) and Thirumurugan (26) hail from Serudhur village near Velankanni.

Police sources said the four fishermen set sail on board a fibre boat from the Serudhur village on September 21 morning. They were fishing about 29 nautical miles off Vedaranyam when a group of seven unidentified persons came in two boats and allegedly intercepted the country boat on Saturday night.

The assailants, believed to be familiar with Tamil language, allegedly attacked the four Nagapattinam fishermen with iron pipes and took away their fishing nets, four cell phones, a Global Positioning System gadget and fish worth ₹ 50,000 from them and sped away, said the police and Fisheries department sources. The injured fishermen who returned to the shore got admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.

Late last month, 18 Nagapattinam fishermen were allegedly attacked and robbed in the mid - sea prompting the Vedaranyam Marine Police to book cases against some “Sri Lankans nationals”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.