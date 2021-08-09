Four more Uzhavar Sandhais likely for Tiruchi district

The existing farmers’ markets will be upgraded at an outlay of ₹361.25 lakh

At least four more Uzhavar Sandhais are likely to be established in Tiruchi district during the current financial year. The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business is also planning to give a facelift to the seven existing Uzhavar Sandhais in the district.

Conceptualised by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and established under his regime, the Uzhavar Sandhais in most places have stood the test of the time and are still running successfully as they provide a platform for farmers to market their produce and consumers to get vegetables at cheaper rates. In Tiruchi district, seven Uzhavar Sandhais are functioning at Anna Nagar and K. K. Nagar in Tiruchi city and at Musiri, Thuraiyur, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi and Manapparai. The Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruchi is among the top five Uzhavar Sandhais in the State in terms of farmers arrivals and volume of vegetable traded, sources in the department said.

According to sources, one of the four new Uzhavar Sandhais are likely to be located at Manachanallur as space is available at the Tiruchi Market Committee complex in the town. Efforts are on to identify suitable locations for the other three new Uzhavar Sandhais in the district.

“There has been a lot of representations from people seeking Uzhavar Sandhais in their areas. The MLAs are also keep on establishing them in their respective areas. The only issue is identifying the right location and suitable land of about 25 cents for establishing an Uzhavar Sandhai,” an official observed. In places such as Tiruchi city, it is very difficult to get a suitable site, he pointed out.

The allocations for the new Uzhavar Sandhais is expected to be made in the Agriculture Budget and work on establishing them would begin within this financial year in all probability, he added.

In addition to the establishment of the new Uzhavar Sandhais, proposals have also been sent for upgradation of the existing Uzhavar Sandhais at a total outlay of ₹361.25 lakh. The one at K. K. Nagar in the city is likely to be developed as a model one at the State-level. The other Uzhavar Sandhais would also be renovated. Renovation of civil structures, replacement of old mechanical balances with new electronic balances,construction of grading and sorting halls, improving toilets and water supply and providing paver block pathways would form part of the upgradation works.