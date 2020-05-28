Tiruchirapalli

Four more test positive in central region

Four patients hailing from the central region tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday, according to the State Health Department’s official bulletin.

Of the four, two hailed from Nagapattinam, while one belonged to Pudukottai, the other belonged to Thanjavur district. Meanwhile, a one-year-old recovered from the infection.

In Pudukottai, a 44-year-old man who returned to the district from Maharashtra, where he had been working, tested positive for the infection.

The patient returned to the district by road and was intercepted at a checkpost and tested. He has been referred to Ranees Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, official sources here said.

Meanwhile, an 18 month-old boy baby recovered from the viral infection and was discharged from the Government Ranees Hospital here.

District Collector P. Uma Maheshwari congratulated the hospital staff and said that as the boy’s mother had to be provided with necessary Personal Care Equipment (PPE) to ensure that they do not contract the infection. On testing, the mother was reported negative.

The parents hailed from Manthakollai near Karambakudi and were migrant labourers working in Maharashtra. They returned to Karambakudi on May 18 and all the three were tested for COVID -19, when it was found that the child was positive.

Doctors at the Ranees Hospital found that the baby required artificial respiration. Using a novel treatment - “high flow oxygen therapy” oxygen was given at a high flow to fill up the entire trachea bronchial tree and oxygen saturation improved.

Two patients from Nagapattinam, both males aged 42 and 39, tested positive on Thursday.

The patients have been admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital where they are said to be stable and responding well.

One patient, a 54-year-old woman from Thanjavur has also tested positive for the virus. She has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Including the woman, the total number of patients who have tested positive in the district is 86.

