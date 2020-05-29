Four more test positive, five discharged in central region

Tiruchi

29 May 2020 21:15 IST

Four patients hailing from the central region tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday. Of the four, three hailed from Ariyalur district, while one belonged to Tiruchi district, according to the State Health Department’s bulletin. Meanwhile, five patients, including a six-year-old, recovered from the infection.

In Ariyalur, three patients who had been working in Mumbai tested positive for the infection on return to the district. All three are men aged 38, 24 and 31 and they had returned to the district aboard a Shramik special train on May 25. The patients were kept in institutional quarantine and have now been shifted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, official sources here said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Ariyalur district has gone up to 365. However, there are only 10 active cases currently. On Friday, 52 new samples have been lifted from individuals showing cold and fever symptoms at the Ariylaur GH and at the various Primary Health Centres in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruchi, a 54-year-old woman who travelled from Chennai tested positive for the infection. The patient was admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) immediately and is undergoing treatment.

One patient hailing from Tiruchi recovered from the infection and was discharged from the Tiruchi GH on Friday. The patient was sent home on a ‘108’ ambulance after a test sample lifted from the patient returned negative.

As on Friday, 11 patients, including 10 hailing from Tiruchi district and one from Theni, are undergoing treatment at the MGMGH. The patients are all stable and responding very well, doctors here said. All 10 patients hailing from Tiruchi had come from Chennai. No resident living in the district have contracted the infection of late, a release from the district administration said.

Meanwhile, four patients, including a six-year-old boy, recovered from the viral infection and were discharged from the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Headquarters Hospital (MRMGH) in Pudukottai town.

The four patients had returned to their hometown in Pudukottai from Maharashtra where they had been working. The patients were admitted to the MRMGH where they were given regular treatment. The District Mental Health Officer also provided counselling and music therapy.

M. Chandrasekaran, Joint Health Director, Pudukottai, said that the patients were given nutritious food and essentials. During the course of their treatment, the patients were also provided special services to alleviate loneliness, including magazines and Internet access.