Four more students in Tiruchi test positive

Four more school students and a school teacher tested positive for COVID-19 virus in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

The four students study in different schools.

According to sources, they were subjected to RT-PCR tests as they showed mild symptoms of COVID-19. The results turned out positive. The results were communicated to the students and the schools concerned.

Schools close down

As a precautionary measure, a private higher secondary school at Mela Chinthamani, a private matriculation higher secondary school at Kumaran Nagar and a couple of government schools at Manapparai and Lalgudi closed down till further notice. Disinfection measures were carried out on the campuses.

Similarly, a school teacher in Mannachanallur was also tested positive for the virus.

The teacher was said to have contracted the viral infection from her husband, a medical representative.

The RT-PCR test of a college teacher of a private self financing college in the city was also found to be positive for the virus.

However, since the college faculty did not report for duty since the reopening of the colleges, the college was allowed to continues classes as usual.

A student of a private school affiliated to the CBSE school at Rettaivaical on Vayalur Road was the first student in the district to be diagnosed with the viral infection since schools reopened for senior classes on September 1.