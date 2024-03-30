Four more DMK men arrested in Karur

March 30, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KARUR

Four more DMK partymen were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on Income Tax officials, when they came to search the residence and other properties of V. Ashok Kumar, brother of former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, in Karur in May last.

Regan, 40, Sasikumar, 43, Rajan, 44, and Saravanan, 39, of Karur were absconding for about three months since the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court High Court cancelled the bail. Acting on a petition by the Income Tax authorities, the Court had asked the police to arrest them.

The Karur town police, who arrested the DMK workers, produced them before a court on Friday night. They were remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

According to sources, the four were among 19 accused, who were booked by Thanthonrimalai and Karur town police for attacking the Income Tax officials . The other 15 DMK men were enlarged on bail after a few weeks in jail.