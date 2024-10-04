Four micro finance company employees arrested in Mayiladuthurai after daily wage labourer ends life

Four employees of three private microfinance companies were arrested on Friday in connection with the recent death of Munusamy, 45, a daily wage worker from Kadalangudi panchayat, who allegedly took his life because of alleged harassment over loan repayment.

The names of the arrested were given as R. Subash, 28, from Thiruvidaimaruthur, M. Prabhakaran, 34, of Kumbakonam, S. Ajith Kumar, 28, from Tharangambadi, K. Keerthivasan, 21, from Koorainadu in Mayiladuthurai.

Munusamy had taken loans totalling ₹2.8 lakh from the three private microfinance institutions and had been making monthly payments until recent health issues prevented caused him hardship.

On September 26, employees from microfinance companies reportedly visited his residence, demanding immediate payment and allegedly used harsh language. Distressed over this, Munusamy attempted to end his life. His family rushed him to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and he was later shifted to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, where he died on Wednesday. A case was filed against the employees in the Kuthalam Police Station based on the complaint filed by Munusamy’s wife, Sudha.

On Thursday, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a road blockade at Sethirabalapuram on the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam Road, demanding the arrest of the finance company employees. Police detained 110 party members who took part in the protest.

Superintendent of Police G. Stalin warned against aggressive collection tactics and urged the public to report similar incidents. Mr. Stalin emphasised that strict action would be taken against those involved in harassment and reassured the public that the police were committed to supporting those facing financial hardship.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)