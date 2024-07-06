GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four members of a family kidnapped for non-payment of loan interest rescued by police

Published - July 06, 2024 09:44 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Swift action by Kariyapattinam Police led to the rescue of four members of a family kidnapped by a usurers for non-payment of interest.

C. Rajeshkanna, 36, from Nadukadu in Kariyapattinam, was running a pawn broker shop. Due to financial needs, Mr. Rajeshkanna borrowed Rs 17 lakh from M. Natarajan in Sembodai village at high interest.

A few days ago, Mr. Rajeshkanna sent a notice to Mr. Natarajan through an advocate, stating that he had repaid the entire amount without any balance.

On Saturday, Mr. Natarajan, along with his associates - A. Surya, 24, P. Murali, 24, S. Subramanian, 38, T. Vijayashankar, 32, D. Radha, 52, and Natarajan - went to Mr. Rajeshkanna’s house, allegedly abused his family, and took Mr. Rajeshkanna, his wife Ms. Saranya, their baby, and their house helper Sathyaseelan away.

As Kariyapattinam police received information about the incident and directions from SP Harsh Singh, they located Mr. Natarajan and his associates within an hour and arrested them. All those kidnapped were rescued safely.

