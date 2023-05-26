Four-member gang kills youth in broad daylight

May 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 23-year-old man was murdered by a gang of four members in broad daylight at Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Friday.

According to police, there was enmity between the victim Kopparai alias M. Shanmugam, 23, a native of Sannathi Street in Woraiyur, and the suspected accused K. Maris Raja, 45, from a nearby locality. There was a quarrel between them on March 19, during a horse race at Pazhanganagudi near Thiruverumbur.

At this juncture, Shanmugam was murdered using sharp weapons near a tea shop at Woraiyur by a gang of four unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The Woraiyur police recovered his body and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem.

Police suspect the gang members to be the accomplices of Maris Raja, who was lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison in another case. The police have launched a search for the accused.