Four killed in car-lorry collision near Perambalur

Four persons, including an eight-year-old boy, died and five other occupants of a car were injured after their vehicle and a lorry collided head-on on the Tiruchi - Chennai highway near Sirvachur on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when the car passengers were returning to a place in Kallakurichi district after visiting Samayapuram Mariamman Temple.

Police gave the names of the deceased as M. Kannan, 45, M. Karmugil, 45, K. Lingethran, 8, and M. Tamilarasi. Barring Tamilarasi who died at Perambalur Government Hospital, the remaining three died on the spot. One among the injured was a woman.

Police sources said the car driver Kadiravan turned the vehicle towards a motel for having lunch when the lorry transporting paddy collided head-on. The Perambalur police are investigating.