Four killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Mayiladuthurai

October 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The firecraker manufacturing unit at Thillaiyadi in Mayiladuthurai district reduced to rubble on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Thillaiyadi village in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as P. Manickam, 32, of Kidangal; S. Madhan, 23, and R. Ragavan, 22, of Moovalur; and M. Nikesh, 22, of Sitharkadu in Mayiladuthurai district.

Official sources said eight persons were engaged in manufacturing firecrackers at the unit, located a few metres away from the residential area of Thillaiyadi village. The locals heard an explosion around 3 p.m., and the area was soon engulfed in smoke.

The tiled-roof building housing the unit was reduced to rubble, and the labourers were thrown off for a few metres in the impact of the explosion. Fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh inspected the spot. The firecracker unit has been functioning since 2008. Its licence was renewed recently, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

The Poraiyar police have registered a case and arrested V. Mohan, the owner of the unit.

N. Masilamani, 55, of Mutlur in Cuddalore district; R. Mariyappan, 40, of Vadakku Poigainallur in Nagapattinam district; and A. Packirisamy of Keezha Sattanathapuram were admitted to the government hospital in Nagapattinam, while P. Manivannan, 33, of Thillaiyadi was admitted to the government hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed grief over the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. In a statement, he said he had instructed officials to provide special care to the injured.

The accident comes on the heels of an explosion at another firecracker manufacturing unit at Ayakkaranpulam near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, in which one person was killed and three others sustained severe injuries.

