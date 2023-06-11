Four killed as two load carriers collide at Thennilai

June 11, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KARUR

Four persons were killed and seven others injured when two load carriers collided head-on at Thennilai on Tiruchi-Coimbatore highway in Karur district on Sunday.

According to sources, a group of eight persons belonging to a family at Kinathukadavu near Pollachi went to a temple near Pattukottai in Thanjavur district. A load carrier proceeding to Tiruchi from Kankeyam collided with the load carrier in which they were returning to Kinathukadavu from Pattukottai. The accident occurred early morning. On information, Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Karur rushed to the spot and rescued those injured.

Muthulakshmi, 38, Nathiya, 38, Rubikadevi and Vinoth, 35, died on the spot. Kamal Irudhayaraj, his son and daughter Veerasamy, 10, and Govardini, 14, Rahini, 17, and Venkatesh, 34, Rupan, 37, and Panneerselvam, 30, suffered injuries.

While Panneerselvam and Rupan were admitted to a private hospital in Karur, others were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for about an hour due to the accident.

Thennilai police have registered a case and are investigating.