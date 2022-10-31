Four killed as car plunges into tank

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR
October 31, 2022 20:39 IST

Four persons, including a child, were killed after a car plunged into a tank at Visalur on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place in the afternoon when some of the residents of Visalur on Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai road saw a car plunging into the tank located on the outskirts of the village. As they rushed towards the waterbody, they found a woman struggling to come out of the tank. Immediately, she was rescued and rushed to the Tiruvarur Medical College hospital for treatment.

On hearing about the accident, police and fire service personnel rushed to Visalur and pulled out the vehicle from the tank.

Interrogation of the survivor, Lakshmi of Chennai revealed that she along with three others – Ganesan, Swaminathan and Banumathi and an infant, Lakshminarayan – who drowned in the tank, were on a pilgrimage to temples in Delta districts when the mishap occurred, police said.

