Four held for selling a girl baby

January 07, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women police in Lalgudi on Saturday arrested four persons, including a lawyer, for selling a baby girl.

According to sources, Janaki, 32, of Mangammalpuram, who was an unmarried woman, delivered a baby girl a few months ago. She handed over her daughter to Prabhu, an advocate, and his wife Shanmugavalli of Ariyur for raising her. They reportedly sold the baby subsequently. Following this, Janaki filed a case against them with the All Women Police.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the baby was sold for ₹3.5 lakh. Besides Prabhu and Shanmugavalli, Janaki also connived in the offence. Based on the enquiry, police arrested four persons including Janaki. Further investigation was on.

