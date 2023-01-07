HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four held for selling a girl baby

January 07, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women police in Lalgudi on Saturday arrested four persons, including a lawyer, for selling a baby girl.

According to sources, Janaki, 32, of Mangammalpuram, who was an unmarried woman, delivered a baby girl a few months ago. She handed over her daughter to Prabhu, an advocate, and his wife Shanmugavalli of Ariyur for raising her. They reportedly sold the baby subsequently. Following this, Janaki filed a case against them with the All Women Police.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the baby was sold for ₹3.5 lakh. Besides Prabhu and Shanmugavalli, Janaki also connived in the offence. Based on the enquiry, police arrested four persons including Janaki. Further investigation was on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.