Four held for assaulting SC boy and his grandmother

August 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Four persons, including two juveniles, were held on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted a Dalit minor boy and his grandmother a couple of days ago at Allaligoundanar village in Karur district.

A wordy quarrel is said to have broken out between the boy- a class X student- and the opposite group while travelling in a government bus a couple of days ago. The boy informed his family about the incident and his relatives had questioned the group about the incident.

Subsequently, the youths from Varavanai village had come to the house of the minor boy and reportedly picked up a quarrel with him. They allegedly assaulted him and his grandmother. The Velliyanai police have registered a case under the SC and ST Act, said police sources.