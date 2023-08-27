HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four held for assaulting SC boy and his grandmother

August 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including two juveniles, were held on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted a Dalit minor boy and his grandmother a couple of days ago at Allaligoundanar village in Karur district.

A wordy quarrel is said to have broken out between the boy- a class X student- and the opposite group while travelling in a government bus a couple of days ago.  The boy informed his family about the incident and his relatives had questioned the group about the incident. 

Subsequently, the youths from Varavanai village had come to the house of the minor boy and reportedly picked up a quarrel with him. They allegedly assaulted him and his grandmother. The Velliyanai police have registered a case under the SC and ST Act, said police sources. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.