Four held for assault in Nagapattinam; police on the lookout for a few more

June 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district police on Monday arrested four persons for wrongfully restraining a 23-year-old youth and assaulting him by confining him in a private lodge.

Police sources said V. Ganesh Kumar, a native of Sridhar Colony in Nagapattinam, had lodged a complaint with Velipalayam police in which he said, his son G. Santhosh Sivam, 23, was working as a Mechanic in Dubai and returned to Chennai on June 2.

On his arrival, he was intercepted by the customs officials at the airport as his baggage had a bundle with 400 grams of gold in it. The officials seized the bundle and during the investigation, he confessed to them that Wasim, a co-worker in Dubai, had asked to hand over the gold to his relatives in Nagapattinam. The officials set him free after recording his statement, said police sources.

When he reached Nagapattinam, M. Basith, M. Sahul Hameed, M. Mohammed Sahid, and N. Mohammed Yusuf, all of them related to Wasim, along with a few others, waylaid Santhosh Sivam at Nagapattinam bus stand on June 4 and demanded the gold. They took him to a private lodge and allegedly assaulted him. The gang also took away valuables from him, said the police.

Based on the complaint, the Velipalayam police arrested M. Mohammed Aminudeen, O. Mohammed Abrar, R. Narendra Nath, and N. Mohammed Yusuf, who were linked to the alleged assault. The police are on the lookout to arrest a few more persons in connection with the incident.

