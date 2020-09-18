Four government school students coached by NIT students clear JEE Main

Four government school students have successfully cleared the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Main) after being trained by IGNITTE, the teaching club of the National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi.

The students - P. Sethupathi and S. Hari Krishnan from Government Higher Secondary School, Lalgudi, Aiysha Siddeequa studying at the Government Syed Murtaza Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi, and S. Pugazharasi of Government Higher Secondary School, Manachanallur, cleared the examinations with 91, 88, 74, 31 percentiles respectively.

The club, inaugurated in 2017 seeks to provide accessible resources and free coaching for students in competitive examinations such as JEE and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. A 40-member team of first-year students coach the selected students.

“Each year, the District Chief Education Officer chooses around 30 students to take part in the training programme after selection tests are conducted,” said M. Venkata Kirthiga, Coordinator-IGNITTE. The process is held as early as July when school reopens for students of Plus Two.

The students then undergo training by the students of NITT for three or four months. By November, 12 to 15 students are short-listed to take the examinations, Ms. Kirthiga said. “This year, we arranged for accommodation for two weeks on the NIT-T campus in December so that the students and trainers can interact whenever possible,” she said.

However, the COVID-19 lockdown caused some inconveniences. The IGNITTE club members got in touch with non-governmental organisations and got mobile phones for some of the students so that they could receive coaching. “The students kept in touch through video calls and text messages,” Ms. Kirthiga said.

The students will soon go on to learn at many esteemed engineering institutions in the country, Ms. Kirthiga said. “As the trend goes, at least one of them would join NIT-T and we look forward to teaching them,” she said.